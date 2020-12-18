REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

WINNER REVEALED: This is Warwick’s best Christmas butcher, as voted by our readers! Picture: contributed

THE competition for the title of Warwick’s best Christmas butcher was fierce, but Rose City residents have decided W Carey & Sons Quality Meats is a cut above the rest.

The Warwick mainstay received a meaty 41 per cent of the total reader vote, with Rose City Premium Meats and Bell’s Butchers rounding out the top three with 24 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

For owner Wayne Carey, the win spoke to his family’s decades-long history in the meat industry and the “terrific” customer base which kept the business thriving through a difficult 2020.

“The locals are great and have rallied around us, but a lot of Brisbane people have made the trip up and responded well to the call to support local as well,” Mr Carey said.

W.Carey and Sons Quality Meats (from left) staff members Max Johnson, Angus Dendle with owner Wayne Carey.

“You’ve got to be doing the right thing too, make sure everything is right for them, and of course service is also vital.

“I think that gives us butchers the edge over the supermarkets, because we can give (customers) personal attention and I think that goes a long way to making a difference.”

Now only a week out from Christmas Day, Mr Carey said traditional favourites such as ham, bacon, rolled pork roasts, and seafood were flying out the door.

The butcher also revealed his personal secret to Christmas ham success.

“I love glazing the ham, it’s my little thing I do at Christmas and I reckon that just finishes it off beautifully,” he said.

“Just a simple one with some honey and orange juice is great, but there’s a hundred recipes out there and they’re all good. It’s easy enough to do and always a crowd-pleaser.”

Mr Carey recommended customers order by Tuesday next week to ensure they can get what they need.

Call 4661 1799 or click here to order online.

