REVEALED: Warwick’s best real estate agent crowned

DESPITE being no stranger to succeess in a competitive market, Tiffany Cruice was still “incredibly surprised” when voted by the Daily News’ readers as Warwick’s best real estate agent.

Scoring nearly 40 per cent of votes in the reader poll, the George and Fuhrmann residential sales agent beat out her nearest competitor by close to 10 per cent.

With a decade’s experience under her belt and more than six years in sales, Mrs Cruice said the win highlighted her passion for real estate.

“Originally, I was actually looking to do sales because I felt that it would be more flexible with my family life with three young girls,” Mrs Cruice said.

“But then I found out that I loved it. Every day is different, every property is different, it’s exciting and you’ve always got challenges, which I like.”

George and Fuhrmann’s Tiffany Cruice, winner of Warwick's best real estate agent competition. Picture: contributed

“Challenging” was a defining term for the real estate industry this year amid coronavirus restrictions, though Mrs Cruice said she remained undeterred.

“I think that’s what this year has been all about really, is adapting to the changes and pretty much adjusting the way we do things,” she said.

“We’ve had to focus on making sure your online presence is really good and you’ve got some really good marketing, because most people have to look online now rather than come through open homes.”

Even without the accolades, Mrs Cruice said the most important aspect of her job remained doing her best for clients, the Warwick community, and her family.

“I believe that I’m a hard worker who does what’s best for their clients, and I always do whatever needs to be done to get the property sold,” Mrs Cruice said.

“My older two daughters, aged 10 and seven, told me they’d vote for me because ‘I work so hard’.”

“I’m really grateful for everyone that has voted for me, and the community for getting behind me and listing with us.”

Reader nominations praised Mrs Cruice for her work ethic and “tireless” efforts for her clients.