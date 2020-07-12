REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

CHEEKIEST BUBS: Who took out the Warwick crown?

ASTRID Weier’s parents couldn’t be prouder that their 11 month old has taken out the title of Warwick’s cheekiest baby.

The daughter of Kacey and Brett Weier, Astrid was part of The Warwick Daily New’s Cheekiest Bub 2020 series.

We asked readers to share a photo of an adorably cheeky Warwick baby, and were flooded with over 50 images.

Readers were asked to nominate the babies they deemed the cheekiest and little Astrid received the most votes.

Astrid Weier with mum Kacey.

Mum Kacey was pleasantly shocked to find our her little one took out the top title.

“She’s very cute but I’m bias,” she said.

“I think the family found the photo and voted but I never actually expected her to win.”

With Kacey 22 weeks pregnant, she only hoped for another bub as sweet as Astrid.

“She just loves being happy. She generally wakes up happy and goes through the day happy, and is always smiling,” she said.

“At the moment, she loves doing kissy faces and anything that makes us happy.”

Astrid with dad Brett.

Pictured are the top 12 cheekiest babies in Warwick as voted by readers.