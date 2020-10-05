REVEALED: Warwick’s deadliest road routes

MEMORY LIVES ON: A truck passes floral tributes by the side of the highway near the scene of a horror 2007 Eight Mile crash which claimed the lives of teens Max Thorley, Brett McKenzie, Abigail Ezzy (Abby) and Nick Nolan.

GROWING driver carelessness and life-threatening crashes across the region have fuelled concerns about road safety, despite the overall death toll being at its lowest in five years.

There were 56 serious crashes – involving hospitalisation – on the Southern Downs during 2019, resulting in 69 crash victims, according to information obtained from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

While that number was an 18.8 per cent decrease from 2018’s figure, and a 7.8 per cent decrease from the previous five-year average, a TMR representative said the data should prompt motorists to refresh their knowledge of road safety measures.

“We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to conditions,” the representative said.

“All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink and drug-driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.”

They also urged drivers to ensure they were overtaking safely.

This wreckage of a car which was involved in a fatality on the New England Highway is a sombre reminder for motorists to stay vigilant on our roads. Pic Darren England.

The representative also revealed the top three most dangerous Warwick roads, as listed below:

– Cunningham Highway, Tregony:

This major entry to Warwick has claimed the life of one driver in the past five years, and 13 casualties have been hospitalised as a result of accidents on the stretch.

The TMR representative said a $24.9m project to upgrade the Eight Mile intersection of the highway was expected to start in late February 2021 and be completed by November 2022.

A $1.87m upgrade will involve the installation of electronic warning signs along the Cunningham Highway between Ipswich and Warwick to deliver important messages about adverse road conditions. Pre-construction work is to start this month, and final signs are to be installed by May 2021.

– New England Highway:

This stretch of road between Glen Aplin and Stanthorpe claimed three lives, and 17 casualties have been hospitalised after accidents on the key road in the past five years.

The TMR representative said $19.4m had been committed for safety upgrades along the highway, which would include road widening to accommodate dedicated right-turn lanes, resurfacing, vegetation clearing and line marking.

The project is being delivered in stages, and construction is under way on stages four and five which are scheduled for completion by March 2021.

– Cunningham Highway, Greymar e:

This stretch of the highway has been responsible for seven hospitalised casualties during the 2014–2019 period.