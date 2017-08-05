REVEALED: Warwick's hoon hotspots

Where do Warwick hoons prefer to shred their tyres?

HOONING is becoming such a troublesome issue for the Rose City that concerned residents fear it's only a matter of time before someone is killed.

This week Daily News readers flocked to social media to report the places being targeted by hoons.

Some residents said wherever there was bitumen there would be hoons, but there seem to be areas the leadfoots favour.

Lyndhurst Lane - the amount of rubber on the road here has residents riled.

Bisley St - several locals refer to this stretch on Warwick's outskirts as "the racetrack".

Myrtle/Myall/Stewart/ Wattle/Wilga Avenues - These streets are barely wider that a vehicle but still hoons regularly exceed speed limits in these streets.

Bracker Rd - this wide road on Warwick's outskirts is a favourite for night time hoons.

East St - One of Warwick's longest streets sees its fair share of hoons with residents complaining about the speeds drivers get up to along its stretches. Burnouts are a common occurrence here.

Rose St, Ogilvie Rd - These quiet stretches near the golf course are another potential racetrack for lawless drivers.

Wood St - Despite the 60kmh speed limits, Warwick's main boulevard Wood St, is another favourite for drag racers. Hoons tend to favour the late night, when there's theoretically less chance of getting nabbed.

Queens Park - the carparks at Queens Park are a favourite spot for donuts and dirt work.

Leslie Dam - the quiet country roads are a magnet for hoons. The dirt roads out there have also had their fair share of accidents as a result of a mixture of speed and inattention.

Old Stanthorpe Rd - another quiet country stretch with plenty of rubber left on the road as a sign of hooning action.

Glen Rd - a long stretch with plenty of hills and corner for a wannabe racer.

The Industrial Estate - another favourite spot for late night burnouts.

The Green Belt at the Condamine - more dirts roads for spinning wheels and sideways corners.

Warwick resident Mark Brennan said the intersection of Bracker Rd and Wallace St was one of the many hotspots.

"It happens every night and more so on weekends," he said.

"Especially if there's been a drop of rain to help those wheels spin.

"(Thursday) night there was one revving the hell out of his engine at 2.30am, which isn't much fun when you're trying to sleep."

But it's not just the sleep Mr Brennan is worried about.

"One day I saw a Subaru fly across Wallace St airborne," he said.

"He bottomed out and left a huge gouge in the road. After that he went into a spin, narrowly missing trees and a power pole.

"If anyone had been coming out of the vet or the nursery, they'd have been done for.

"I rang the police that day and no doubt I'll be doing it again."

On the other side of town, Adam Wooding deals with a similar problem.

"It's a quiet area. Wide, straight streets and they fly along here," Mr Wooding said.

"These thrillseekers might be enjoying themselves but it doesn't take much to lose control and anything could happen then. They could take themselves out or someone else.

"This stretch is really popular with walkers, horse riders and cyclists, I hate to think what could happen."

Mr Wooding said though his property was fenced, with two young children he still needed to be vigilant.

"The fence wouldn't even stop an out-of-control car," he said.

"And the speeds these drivers do around here, it wouldn't take much to lose it."

Mr Wooding said it was a common occurrence.

"We see and hear more on weekends," he said.

"And they're gone before we could think about getting licence plate details.

"I just want people to think of the consequences."

SMARTEN UP: Resident Adam Wooding is sick and tired of hoons endangering their own and others' lives on Warwick roads. Jonno Colfs

Driving instructor and former police officer Andrew Gale said those behind the wheel shouldn't expect anonymity.

"People take notice of this stuff in Warwick," he said.

"If you're acting like an idiot on the roads, you'll get caught and maybe lose your licence or your car.

"If you're lucky that's all - people need to think, because there's every chance you or an innocent bystander could be seriously hurt."

Hooning refers to anti-social behaviour in a motor vehicle, including speeding, street racing, burnouts and loud music.

Penalties range from fines up to $5000, jail and car impoundment and confiscation.