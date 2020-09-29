REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

CAUGHT OUT: Drug busts frequently come through the Warwick courts. Picture: contributed

FROM homegrown marijuana to stockpiles of party drugs, scores of Warwick residents are busted with drug stashes every year.

Here is your list of the drug busts to come through the Warwick courts so far this year.

Dad busted trying to grow personal weed stash

A police raid foiled this Southern Downs dad’s attempt to grow his own drugs, but it didn’t prevent him from racking up several additional drug charges.

Police found a number of pots, all with freshly planted seeds, under warming lights in a new greenhouse when they searched Shaun David Cooper’s Clifton address in June.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the search also uncovered a small quantity of marijuana, a bong, and an electric grinder inside the house.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 41-year-old was caught only weeks earlier driving with meth in his system.

Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

He was also convicted of one count each of possessing items connected to a drug offence, drug driving, and unlicensed driving as a repeat offender.

He was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Woman flees to Warwick to escape drug-filled past

Jaclyn Sam Smith and her then-partner were evicted from a Townsville hotel in April 2018 when police officers were “notified of a disturbance” in their room.

A search uncovered 40 grams of marijuana had been left behind, along with scissors, bowls, and other utensils.

A month earlier, Smith was caught at a Bowen address with three small bags of meth in her possession.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old got into a fistfight with her older sister months prior.

Smith pleaded guilty to of two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and failing to appear in court, along with one count each of common assault and possessing property connected to a drug offence.

No conviction was recorded.

Four drugs, one car: Drug driver with it all

Timothy Ray Lawson was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months after police officers busted him with several drugs in his system and his car.

The 24-year-old was stopped at the Gladfield driver reviver in March, where he returned a positive result for both methamphetamines and marijuana.

Police officers then found 0.5 grams of ecstasy, four grams of marijuana and a bong in his car, along with three LSD tabs in the pocket of his jeans.

Lawson pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing drug utensils, drug driving, and driving unlicensed.

Only his drug- and unlicensed driving convictions were recorded.

Mother inspired to try crack cocaine by daughter

Police attended Jane Sheila Edwards’ Warwick home in November 2019 on an entirely different manner, but turned their search into a drug bust when they smelled marijuana.

The 60-year-old was sprung with three grams of the drug, a handmade bong, and a light bulb with a burned underside “used for smoking crack”.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Edwards told police she had wanted to try crack cocaine after watching the effect it had on her daughter.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one of possessing dangerous drugs.

The 60-year-old was fined $130 and no conviction was recorded.

Lockdown boredom goes wrong for Warwick dad

Adrian Charles Dylan Thorne’s extreme lengths to keep himself occupied during lockdown went awry when police officers busted him a stash with 40 ecstasy tablets.

The 26-year-old father told Warwick police he only bought the party drug to give him “something to do” during the Covid-19 isolation period.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the Warwick Magistrates Court her client accepted his wrongdoing, and had stayed clean since the charges.

Thorne pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

Drug-dealing teen blames 16yo girlfriend for crimes

A Warwick teen told the court he was pushed into using and dealing marijuana by his 16-year-old girlfriend pleaded guilty to 35 drug charges earlier this year.

The 18-year-old and his then-girlfriend, who cannot be named, arranged to supply the drug on 32 separate occasions between October 24, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

When police officers raided the girl’s home, they found 28 grams of marijuana, several bongs, an electric grinder, scales, and clip seal bags used in supply.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to 32 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and an item used in connection with drug supply.

He was placed on 18 months’ probation and no conviction was recorded.