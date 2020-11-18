REVEALED: Warwick’s worst streets for drug crime

DRUG CRIME: These are the statistics you need to know. Picture: iStock

WITHIN the past six months alone, more than 100 drug-related crimes have been committed in Warwick.

Whether they’re caught in possession of, growing, or dealing drugs, a number of Rose City residents attract police attention for a range of drug offences.

New data from the Queensland Police Service dated May 17, 2020 to November 16, 2020 reveals 101 drug-related crimes have occurred within this time period.

These offences take place in some of Warwick’s most popular residential areas, with a number of particular streets emerging as hot spots for drug crime.

Check out the list of the top five streets below, along with all the other need-to-know information about drug offending in Warwick.

Victoria St

This street played host to the most drug crime in Warwick within the past six months, with nine separate offences taking place.

McEvoy St

Leading through Warwick’s industrial area, McEvoy St and its intersecting roads saw seven drug-related crimes occur.

These included four on McEvoy St itself, along with a further three near its intersection with Hope St.

Wood St

In a close second place was Wood St, one of the major roads leading in and out of town.

Six individual drug offences occurred along the road, most commonly near its intersection with Gore St, within this same period.

Wallace St

Another of Warwick’s major roads, Wallace St saw four drug crimes play out, with a further one in the adjacent Australiana Park.

Locke St

Home to the Warwick Hospital and a number of other public facilities, Locke St was also the scene of another four drug offences, primarily at its intersection with Douglas St.

The QPS data also revealed drug-related crimes were by far most likely to occur at either 1pm or 9am.

Warwick offenders were nearly twice as likely to engage in illegal activity on a Tuesday than any other day of the week, especially between the hours of 6am and 2pm.

Within this six-month period, drug crimes were at their peak in October.