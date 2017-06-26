REVEALED: What you can expect from Rose City Coles

COMING SOON: Coles has given a glimpse at their market-style store.

IT IS arguably the most anticipated development in the Rose City's business scene and Coles has offered a little bit of insight into what's in store for its customers.

The supermarket giant is set to open doors on its new store in Rose City Shoppingworld later this year.

Work is currently being done to excavate a basement ramp.

A spokeswoman from Coles gave a snippet of information of what Warwick can expect from the new supermarket.

"We're excited to bring Warwick residents a new market-style Coles supermarket at Rose City shopping centre,” she said.

"As part of the new store, customers will be able to enjoy delicious bakery products from an in-store bakery as well as an in-store butcher, open fresh produce section, large continental delicatessen, and an extensive product range at great value prices.”

A number of new jobs will also be created through the development.

"Once construction is complete, we look forward to welcoming around 80 team members to work at the store,” she said.

A BiLo previously occupied the space at Rose City Shoppingworld, but it closed at the end of January last year so work could begin on the new Coles.

Neighbouring supermarket Woolworths last week launched its new-look store, as part of the $40million shopping centre re-development.