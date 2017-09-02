REVEALED: You're know you're from Warwick if...

LET'S be honest, Warwick is pretty great place to live.

The beautiful weather, the scenic surrounds, the short distance to the city and the coast, the list goes on.

Most of all though, Warwick is great because of the people who live here and they customs they keep.

We're a unique lot and you can always tell when you're talking to someone from the Rose City, and you'll know what we mean if you can relate to any of these:

You've chucked a few laps.

The kids call them 'doing mainies' these days, but it's the same story. They also have it a lot easier with roundabouts at both ends. Works best if there's a convoy of Commodores identical except for colour and revving of engines is encouraged (if you want to do it properly and be seen). Stop every half hour for a lean on your car at Leslie Park and then repeat.

Nothing beats a Hudson's pie

They were a school lunch staple and virtually unbeatable for taste (from memory) and flavour. A firm favourite for punters at Cowboys home games and the guy who could fit a whole one in his mouth in one go was always whispered about in reverent tones. Meet the meat in the first bite. There's even a Facebook page called Bring Back Hudson's Pies.

Historical photos of Hudson's Pies. Contributed

You keep the last weekend in October free

It's Rodeo time, time to dust off your only checked shirt and get your cowboy/girl on for one weekend of the year. Some take that more literally than others. It used to mean Mardi Gras and cheap carnival food and hopefully will again. Today residents within 1km of the showgrounds consider renting out their driveways and standing at the rodeo bar means being prepared to cop an Akubra in the eye. The weekend can do more damage to the liver than the rest of the year combined.

Yeeeha, time to get your cowboy on. Gerard Walsh

You've walked past W*anker's Wall

Loud, talking, foul mouthed, Winnie Blue smoking - Warwick's finest. And that was their spot. Aptly named. It's moved to Grafton St these days, it will never disappear.

You don't think there's anything odd about jumpers on trees

Okay, so it was a little odd at first, but now most people would admit it's actually pretty cool. Some are true artworks and others not so much, but it brightens up the place and the people who see them for 10 days in July. They even have their own security guards.

Let's keep the trees warm in winter said no one ever. Oh...wait..... Leanne Ryan

You believe the demolition of the E.J. Portley Memorial Pool was a crime against all humanity

If you were there you'll know. The pool in summer was teeming with kids trying to perfect a horsey off the big board while trying not to land on someone from the little board. The grandstands, the grassy area, trying to get off the hot cement onto the slippery wet cement where you'd run despite the signs and bags of awesome lollies for next to nothing. It was bliss.

People who look a little different make you uncomfortable

Warwick is a little conservative but even these days someone with green hair and black eyes is going to stand out. So being generally polite Warwick people will stare but avoid eye contact. God forbid if two people of the same sex were to walk down Palmerin St holding hands. You'll suddenly find yourself window-shopping at Samios.

You need a haircut son!

You know where Scare Hill is

You've also been on a late run to the Wimpie, the Condy was where you made your name on the dancefloor and the Rockies was were you'd go if you didn't feel like going to school.

No Caption

You become Bradman around Australia Day.

You can't play to save yourself but once a year you grab enough alcohol to drown a city, a camp chair, a floppy hat and make up the numbers at the Australia Day Cricket Carnival. It's more about mates and mayhem than cricket for some, but it's a great way to celebrate the birth of the nation.

Swing and hope. John Towells

You become an expert flood measurer

When somebody asks if Warwick will be cut off due to flooding you knowledgably reply, "Nah, it's only up to Tiddalik's eyes.”

Drowned amphibian: Tiddalik was neck-high in floodwater during the 2008 floods at his Federation Park, Warwick home. Photo Warwick Daily News Archives Warwick Daily News Archives

You whinge about the place but never move

We all know someone like this, they can't stop bagging the place but are still here ten years later.

You spend Boxing Day at the races

The cricket might be on, but so are the Boxing Day races. Local horses are racing, the weather is warm, the local fillies and colts are all dressed up and a festive mood. Be warned however that after eight hours of drinking in the sun some colts may turn into geldings.

The ladies dressed up for Boxing Day Races. Jonno Colfs

You barrack for one or the other

It's either Collegians or Surburbs, you can't go for both. Friendships have been torn apart, life long rivalries created all because your mum picked one club over the other.

Pick a side! Deanna Millard

You know why the town is so busy on a Wednesday

It's Pig and Calf Sale day that's why. All the one-a-weekers come in from their blast bunkers at Pratten and Yangan and go home with a few more bleaters for the stove. The greatest weekly gathering of true characters in the Southern Hemisphere. An orthidontist's delight.

Mooove over, it's the Pig and Calf Sale. Elyse Wurm

You're seeing trolleys absolutely everywhere

Just because they are the 'property of Woolworths' that doesn't stop people walking their groceries half-way across town. You'll see them in the river, up trees and sometimes six on one corner.

Just two today. Come back tomorrow. Contributed

You still call John Dee the Bacon Factory

If you live near it you wonder what people are talking about when they mention the smell when they visit. Now owned by Australia's richest lady and more famous for its top of the line Wagyu than its bacon. Was know for a fair bit of workplace biffo back before rules came in about that sort of thing.