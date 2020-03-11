Revhead’s lead foot mowed down by accident

AGAINST THE ODDS: Rex Jolly said the motorsport facility is a wonderful addition to Warwick.

REX Jolly was always an avid revhead but when a mowing accident crushed his foot, he had to dream up a new way to drive.

Mr Jolly, often known by his alias, Victa Foot, was living in Sydney when he accidentally drove over his foot, crushing it and leaving a painful and permanent bump.

Doctors refused to perform surgery on the injury, fearing it may make the condition worse, but Mr Jolly hasn’t let that stop his sprinting days.

He still heads to Morgan Park whenever he can, changing to automatic to combat pain.

“It wears out if I do too many gear changes, particularly if it’s a heavy clutch. But since I’ve been racing an automatic, it’s fine,” he said.

“I just like to be able to go as fast as I can without a blue light and sirens behind me.

“I figure you can be in pain and do what you like to do or be in pain and sit watching TV.”

Mr Jolly originally moved to Warwick because of the Southern Downs racing facility. He was encouraged by a fellow Sydney racer, despite never hearing of the town himself.

“When I was about to retire, one of the other blokes that races cars, said ‘Where are you going to move to’ and ’I said probably out to the Oran Park Raceway,” Mr Jolly said.

“He said no, in two years, that’ll be a housing estate, and he was right.

“Instead he said why don’t you go to Warwick. Well I went, “Where the f**k is Warwick?”

Despite not knowing about the Rose City, Mr Jolly eventually fell in love with the town, attributing a lot of it to the success of Morgan Park.

“Other towns would love to have what’s here. It’s a good facility and it brings in money,” he said.

“You either come to Warwick because you have cars or horses. And if they don’t have either, I offer to sell you one,” he said.