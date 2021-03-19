Menu
Imagine if you were stuck in the nation’s very last video store and this was your challenge. HINT: It has something to do with Quentin Tarantino.
Movies

REVIEW: Being stuck in last video store like a horror movie

by Michelle Collins
19th Mar 2021 9:53 AM
One video store. Two people. Every Tarantino cult classic and one chance to sample the lot.

But if you missed seeing Two-Man Tarantino when it came to the Brisbane Powerhouse two years ago, you're luck has turned.

The show takes place in the last video store in Australia on its final night of trading.

Shop employee, Stephen Hirst, and customer, Emily Kristopher, get caught in a game that leaves them scrambling to recreate every Quentin Tarantino film in 70 minutes, using only the items left around them.

It is an incredibly funny piece of escapism and it's back at the Underground Theatre until the end of the month - so there's also time to do a crash refresher course in Tarantino's back catalogue.

Dedicated fans of the legendary director will chow down on references, quotes and scenes from Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django, Jackie Brown, Hateful 8 and Inglorious Basterds.

The more you know, the more you get out of it.

Emily Kristopher and Stephen Hirst star in Two Man Tarantino.
And even if you don't, the parodies of actors like John Travolta, Chistopher Walken and, of course Samuel L. Jackson, should crack you up.

There's has been an update to the show since its debut outing as part of the Wonderland Festival in 2018: Tarantino put out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Our Margot (Robbie), for example, gets a mention in the foot fetish montage of movie scenes. Seems Tarantino has a thing for feet - who knew?

There's plenty of chemistry between Krisopher and Hirst who are both a force on stage in what is essentially a movie marathon, playing two people keeping each other company in the last hours the store is open.

Emily alone offers up an assortment of some 30 characters.

It would not be Tarantino without violence and this is an extremely physical show.

The duo's timing is spot on but surely afterwards both must be a tad bruised from the closely choreographed fight scenes.

For me, it was worth the ticket price just to see Hirst's' interpretive dance of the entire of Hateful 8.

And if you need another reason to go it's this: support local talent.

Maureen Bowra and Christopher Wayne, the co-writers and co-directors, both hail from Brisbane, as do the two leads.

 

Two Man Tarantino is on at Brisbane Powerhouse until March 27, $44.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

