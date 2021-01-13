REVVED AND READY: Morgan Park lines up blockbuster 2021

ON TRACK: Craig Allan raced in his Torana GTR XU-1 in group Nc at Morgan Park Raceway in 2019. Picture: Ian Welsh // Shifting Focus

MOTORSPORTS: Morgan Park Raceway’s 2021 events calendar is back to its action-packed best after a tumultuous year of cancellations and setbacks.

The popular track will kick things off this month with the first round of the Queensland Super Sprints Series from January 22-24, with a Motorsports Queensland coaching day from January 29-31.

Track manager Callum Espie said the January events would be just a taste of what 2021 had in store, with a massive 40 events scheduled through to November.

“We’ve got our 13 sprint series events this year and a heap of motorbike events, including the Motorsports Queensland Hot Summer series in March, which should be really interesting” Espie said.

“The (HRCC ‘Autumn Historic Warwick’) in May also brings in about 140 to 160 competitors, sometimes even more than that.

“We’ve got the Southern Downs and Road Race Championships (in June, August, September, October), and they tend to be some of our biggest ones as well.”

The track manager said the famed Shannons Nationals in June would make its long-awaited return to Warwick, along with the Motor Events 16-hour endurance meet in March.

Espie said the blockbuster schedule came as a huge relief for the entire Morgan Park team after the difficulties of 2020.

“Hopefully this year we can have more spectators. By the end of last year, it was a lot looser than it had been, and any event organised by (Morgan Park) allows for spectators,” he said.

“Accommodation should be back to how it used to be too, which was absolutely packed out.

“We have a few people worried they won’t be able to make it to a few things, but it really depends on transmission – almost everyone is just really excited to be back.”

For Morgan Park Raceway’s full events calendar, click here.

