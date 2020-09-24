Menu
TRACKSIDE: Ash Low and his Torana at previous Warwick Dragway meet. Picture: contributed
Motor Sports

REVVED UP: Drags line up blockbuster season end

Jessica Paul
24th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
MOTORSPORTS: Racing enthusiasts have cause for celebration, with the Warwick Dragway lining up two blockbuster events to send their 2020 season out with a bang.

The track will host a “Test and Tune” meet on October 10 to give drivers the chance to hit the circuit before the bigger Road Trip Drag Challenge event, running from October 30 to November 1.

Hosted by Addictive Events, the meet will see drivers will start at Willowbank, travel to Warwick for Friday night and Saturday competitions, then circle back for the Sunday finals.

Event promoters Mick and Jane Apps said the 150-entrant strong event would provide not only a huge boost to the hot rod community, but also the Warwick economy.

“(Entries) sold out in just over 24 hours, and we know we’ll see a lot of those entries supporting local motels, restaurants, and other businesses during their stay,” Apps said.

“The main thing this event is designed for is fun, and it’s designed to get out, support rural tracks, and put money back into that economy and community.”

With the event set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, Apps said racing enthusiasts were travelling from Townsville, Mackay, and even Darwin to take part in the historic event.

While the Warwick Dragway was forced to cancel its own milestone meet in their 20th DragFest, vice-president John Loy said the October events would inspire the racing community.

“We’ve had to cancel several events like the VW Nationals and the DragFest for this year, but we’ll be doing it again as soon as we can,” Loy said.

“Even though we haven’t been able to have spectators at any events this season, we’re just trying to survive and keep people engaged, and give them somewhere to come to.”

Spectators will not be allowed at either event due to coronavirus restrictions.

Visit the Warwick Dragway Facebook page for information on event livestreaming.

