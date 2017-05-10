Reward of volunteering on the Southern Downs

TALKING TOURISM: Warwick Visitor Information Centre volunteers Fran Hockings and Melissa McCulloch are urging others to join them to help spruik the region to visitors.

TOURISM was not the first choice for Fran Hockings but it's become her passion.

After working in administration for a gas company, the long-time Warwick resident said she wanted to do something different.

It led her to join the Warwick Visitor Information Centre as a volunteer in 2005.

After almost nine years of volunteering, Mrs Hockings said she loved the work.

"I've lived here most of my life and I wanted to do something different,” she said.

"I had never volunteered before that but I've found that I love getting to go out and meet people and tell them about the area.

"I lead the cemetery walks and I like telling people about the historic buildings.

"You get to meet a lot of great people from all over the world and have a lot of laughs with them.”

A desire to learn more about the community in which she lives was the reason Melissa McCulloch began volunteering at the VIC about two months ago.

"I have been in Warwick for just over two years,” Ms McCulloch said.

"I am a registered nurse and was between jobs and thought I would do this as a fun way of learning more about the town and the region.

"I hadn't volunteered before I started here so I'd say to anyone looking to do some volunteer work it's worthwhile coming here.”

Mrs Hockings said volunteering could be enjoyable and encouraged others to consider joining the VIC during National Volunteers Week this week.

"It's not an especially stressful job - we're well looked after and it's fun getting to talk to people,” she said.

"Even as a local you never know absolutely everything there is to know about the area, and every shift you can learn something new.”

It is hoped the centre will be able to double the number of volunteers from 15 to 30 by the time Jumpers and Jazz rolls around in late July.

To register your interest, phone 46613122.