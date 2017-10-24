Rewards for loyal art lovers and avid readers

BOOK WORMS: Councillor Sheryl Windle and librarian Marianne Potter have a bit of fun at the Warwick library.

AVID readers and art lovers on the Southern Downs are set to benefit from a new loyalty system.

The council-owned Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery and Southern Downs galleries and libraries have united to introduce a new loyalty card.

Library Services co-ordinator Samantha Shelbourn and Warwick Art Gallery director Karina said they hoped the rewards system would raise community awareness of the wide range of experiences offered at the regional facilities.

"Our libraries and galleries offer so much more than borrowing books and looking at exhibitions," Ms Devine said.

"We offer courses and workshops, have merchandise and artwork to purchase and soon we will be introducing a regular speaker program featuring special local guests sharing stories and experiences."

Ms Shelbourn said residents could use their cards at any library in the region.

"You might regularly visit your local library at Allora, for example, and come into Warwick for a special event or workshop,” she said.

"Your loyalty card can be used right across the region. It is my hope that this card will encourage everyone to become frequent visitors to our excellent facilities."

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery Director Mary Findlay agreed the initiative would encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the events and facilities of the region's libraries and art galleries.

"Our art galleries and libraries offer services and events that are world class," Ms Findlay said.

"There's never been a better time to become a member, enjoy these services and events, and maybe even win a prize."

Library and Gallery staff will stamp cards for the following activities:

. When you join a library or gallery as a member

. When you visit a gallery to see an exhibition or attend an opening or event

. When you attend a library program, event or course (for example Tech Savvy Seniors, Storytime or Baby Rhyme Time)

. When you buy a library bag, artwork, card or merchandise from the library or gallery

. When you attend a guest speaker event

The libraries will also have a special day once a month where every library visitor will receive a stamp.

The card is free to collect from available now from the SDRC libraries and Stanthorpe or Warwick Art Galleries.

When all the icons on the card have been stamped, participants can write their name and phone number of the back of the card and enter in the monthly prize draw valued at about $30.

There will be a range of prizes to choose from with something to suit all ages and interests.