Rezoning debacle not over

The proposal to change the area around Grainx from a residential to an industrial zoning has been knocked back by Southern Downs Regional Council.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is set to reconsider a zoning decision that has been the topic of heated debate among ratepayers.

Councillors will again table the rezoning application for land at Denny's Engineering and Welding and Grainx in Allora at Wednesday's council meeting.

The council had deferred the consideration of rezoning the properties from low density residential to industrial at the beginning of the year after fierce community opposition arose from public consultation.

At its July council meeting, SDRC considered and agreed to a request from a representative at Denny's for the council to change its previous decision and decide instead to proceed with the changes.

Grainx director Chris Hood lodged a similar application for council to rethink the zoning decision at the site of the grain processing facility.

In a letter to the council, Mr Hood cited it would be it would be inappropriate to rezone 22-22A South St (Denny's) and not rezone 20 Herbert St (Grainx).

He also said the industrial use of the land predates many of the residences in this area and the land should have been zoned industry.

Southern Downs Residents Action requested that a moratorium be placed on any rezoning of the Grainx site until such time as the investigation by the council is completed and any subsequent action, if any, is taken by the council.

Councillors are also slated to discuss investigations of environmental and development offences in camera at the upcoming meeting.