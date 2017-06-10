Ride-on mower sparks grass fire in Warwick

BLAZE: Grass fire started by a ride-on lawn mower burns out about one hectare of land.

About one hectare of land has been burnt out in a grass fire just outside Warwick, which was sparked by a ride-on mower.

The driver of the mower, who did not want to be named, said he felt the heat and smelt the smoke of the blaze, then tried to get the machine out of the way before the fire took off.

He said there was not enough water on hand to douse the blaze, which covered about a square metre when it began.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at about 2:30pm this afternoon on the corner of Womina-Willowvale Rd and Cunningham Hwy.

Warwick Fire Station Officer Dennis Burton said the crew saw a large amount of smoke heading in a westerly direction when they arrived and noted properties could be under threat.

Officer Burton said the fire was quickly brought under control through a joint operation between the Warwick station and Freestone Rural Brigade.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Officer Burton said it was a timely reminder for people to start preparing for the bushfire season.

"If this had have happened in the heigh of the season, it would have been hard to contain," he said.