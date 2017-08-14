24°
News

Rider badly injured near Warwick goes in charity ride

14th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
INJURY: Damien Mueller after a mountain bike accident near Warwick.
INJURY: Damien Mueller after a mountain bike accident near Warwick. Jason Grant

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MOUNTAIN bike rider who was badly injured near Warwick in November was part of a group who showed no shortage of strength, determination and mateship during LifeFlight's Tour de Rescue charity bike ride on Sunday.

Fifty-six cyclists tackled the gruelling 155-kilometre course, which started on Brisbane's northside and ended at the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight base, banding together to help raise money for the vital rescue helicopter service.

Australian cycling legend and three-time Tour de France green jersey winner, Robbie McEwen led the charge, accompanying riders along the way and offering words of encouragement to the peloton.

Riders spent more than eight hours in the saddle, meandering through the Sunshine Coast hinterland and taking on 1763 metres of climbing, including up the Blackall Range, before they were greeted by the welcome sight of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper at the finish line at the Maroochydore base.

LifeFlight crews, generous sponsors, athletes and past patients such as Damien Mueller were among those taking part in this year's Tour de Rescue.

Damien was rescued by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue last November after he was badly injured while mountain-bike riding near Warwick.

While riding down an old section of track, a stick got caught in the spokes of Damien's bike and caused it to flip.

"My bike suddenly stopped and I flipped forward, landing on my head and I knocked myself out cold," Damien said.

Due to the remote location of the riding track and the extent of Damien's injuries - which included two broken hands and a hematoma on his larynx - the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlift him to hospital.

The expertise and care offered to Damien on that day is something he will never forget.

"Their whole approach and attitude was great. I know they were just doing their job but they were doing their job so well and with a great level of professionalism," he said.

For Damien, the Tour de Rescue was a perfect way to give back to the lifesaving charity.

The end of the financial year marked the charity's busiest year in its 36-year history, with its doctors, community rescue helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions.

"After my accident, I always wanted a way to repay that favour in some way. I always thought doing something bike-related would be a great way to give back," he said.

"When I saw the Tour de Rescue advertised I thought that would be the perfect way to show my appreciation while also doing some important fundraising."

Damien is one of three past patients who cycled in this year's event, their stories helping to inspire others and helping each cyclist to reach their fundraising target of $1000.

Money raised in the Tour de Rescue will go towards the LifeFlight Foundation, a community-based charity which supports the iconic RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service.

Leanne Angel, CEO of the LifeFlight Foundation said the money raised in this year's Tour de Rescue would make a true difference to the lives of Queenslanders.

"The LifeFlight Foundation's core purpose is to fund and support the efforts of LifeFlight Australia's aeromedical service which helps almost 5,000 sick or injured Queenslanders each year," Ms Angel said.

"The money raised in this year's Tour de Rescue will help us continue our mission to give every man, woman and child in Queensland equal access to emergency, lifesaving aeromedical care, at no cost to those we save."

Three-time Tour de France green jersey winner, Robbie McEwen has been a long-time supporter of LifeFlight and said the event was a great way for keen cyclists to give back.

"These helicopters - with aeromedical crews onboard - have helped save so many lives over the years, but it costs a lot of money to keep these choppers in the air and saving lives," McEwan said.

Cyclists will continue their fundraising efforts over the next few weeks. If you would like to donate to the Tour de Rescue please visit: tinyurl.com/LFTDRrego

Warwick Daily News
Fire under control in Border area

Fire under control in Border area

Traffic disrupted by grass fire just south of Texas

Superhero winner from Swanfels

HERO: Swanfels rider Lane Grayson in front of a large Warwick hometown crowd in saddle bronc at the Warwick Rodeo.

Swanfels rider wins at richest rodeo in Australia

Three riders taken to hospital from sports events

An ambulance took the riders to hospital.

Falls at Morgan Park and Bony Mountain in sporting events

Police release more information of Saturday fatal accident

A woman died as a result of injuries in this accident on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale on Saturday.

Highway was closed until early into the night by the accident

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

More gold for Warwick Cowboys in TRL finals

WINNER: Scott Fisher, pictured on the attack for Warwick this season, played in the second-division semi win.

Cowboys start their super finals day brilliantly

Three clubs in the mix for first Gold Cup final

POSSESSION: Matt O'Sullivan in possession for Chinchilla against Tambo in Cunningham Polocrosse Club Carnival action. Finals in all grades are on Sunday.

Cunningham carnival going well in Queensland polocrosse

Seniors on board for orienteering

Experience orienteering as part of Seniors Month on the Southern Downs.

Welcome combination of physical and mental stimulation

Elon Musk's warning to the world

ELON Musk has delivered a warning to the world hours after flying halfway around it to work on his relationship with Gold Coast-based star Amber Heard.

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage