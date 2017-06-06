Rider taken to hospital from Warwick TAB meet

Rider Sally Sweeney has been taken to Warwick Hospital to be checked out after a race fall at Allman Park in Warwick

UPDATE: Jockey Sally Sweeney was taken to Warwick Hospital with lower back pain after falling from Victory Dance after winning the Warwick Vet Clinic QTIS race at Allman Park today.

After winning, the Toowoomba-trained horse headed towards the left side of the track and dislodged the jockey 10 metres before going through the running rail.

Sweeney was treated on the scene before being taken to Warwick Hospital.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said the jockey had lower back pain and was being taken to hospital to be checked out.

The horse was caught in a house yard opposite the racecourse but did not appear injured.

EARLIER: A female jockey is being treated by paramedics after a fall at Warwick Turf Club this afternoon.

The fall happened after the finish of the first race on today's TAB meet card.

It appears the winning horse has veered off track, causing the rider to fall off before the horse continued through the running rail.

The horse was uninjured, but the extent of the jockey's are as yet unknown.