Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

South Burnett

