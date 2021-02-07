Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eenie Creek Road motorcycle crash. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Eenie Creek Road motorcycle crash. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Breaking

Rider in serious condition after crash at Noosa

Matty Holdsworth
7th Feb 2021 8:30 PM | Updated: 9:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorbike rider is in a serious crash at Noosa which is expected to shut down a major arterial road for several hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Eenie Creek Rd, Sunshine Beach, about 7.50pm.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

She said the road was expected to be closed for "some time" with multiple emergency services on scene.

She said traffic control was in place and that motorists had been urged to avoid the area.

The crash involved a single vehicle near the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

More to come.

More Stories

noosa fatal road safety sunshine coast sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DISGRACE’: Community outrage at unkempt council land

        Premium Content ‘DISGRACE’: Community outrage at unkempt council land

        News An influx of complaints from Warwick residents has prompted an urgent response from SDRC.

        EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        News Nearly a dozen Rose City residents faced court for their dangerous driving. FULL...

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        News Big numbers braved the heat to catch all the action of the 143rd Allora Show this...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        News From the quietly confident to the plain cocky, we’ve uncovered Warwick’s most...