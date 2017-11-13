Rider injured in fall at pony club doing well

Ambulance paramedics from Warwick and Clifton treated the injured rider at the Allora Showgrounds before being joined by Rescue 588 medical staff.

UPDATE 12.30pm Monday: A rider injured in a fall at an Allora Pony Club event on Sunday morning is doing well at Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Her father said medical staff had told the family their daughter, 8, would be in hospital for at least a week, perhaps two weeks.

"She suffered a fractured collarbone, a couple of broken ribs and a head injury and is in a stable condition. She has no permanent injuries,” he said.

"We are very grateful to the Allora Pony Club and members of the community for their support.”

The family is in Brisbane with the injured rider.

UPDATE 12.45pm Sunday: THE eight-year-old girl injured after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Medical staff from the Rescue 588 chopper were on scene treating the girl at the showgrounds from 10am to 11.55am when they flew out to Brisbane.

She was in a stable condition when the chopper left Allora.

EARLIER 10am Sunday: AN eight-year-old girl has suffered head, leg and chest injuries after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds just after 9am.

Ambulance crews from Warwick and Clifton are on scene and Rescue 588 has just landed.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl had a altered level of consciousness.

"We have not yet been told what hospital she will be airlifted to,” he said.