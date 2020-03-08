Thrilling start to the season for new rider

MOTORSPORT: Just one ride on the track was enough to spark a passion in Tristan Vercoe, which has seen him named the 2020 Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland R3 Club Pilot.

It's a role which will see him race the Sporties Club bike at the Southern Downs and Queensland Road Racing series at Morgan Park Raceway.

"Racing can be expensive, there's a lot to learn not just with the actual riding side but what's involved," Vercoe said.

"So, the club is just trying to support one of their members, and I've been very lucky in that regard."

With just three years' experience on the track, Vercoe was instantly addicted to the thrills of racing, admitting he's been on a bike ever since.

"It happened straight away, not only because of the racing but the atmosphere and the support and the friendliness of the joint," he said.

"I think just enthusiasm has been a key in my quick learning of it all, there's certainly a lot of riders here at the track that I can sponge knowledge from.

"So, I've just been picking their brains because there's some super-fast people here who are also super safe riders."

Riding in the production class on the Clubs R3 he calls Ronada, Vercoe said the action in round one hadn't disappointed.

"Clean racing is what we're after, no dirty move," he said.

"But everyone is rubbing shoulders, trying to scope each other out, who's quick at what corners - we all want to win.

"There's definitely people who are out here for fun, a lot of those people end up being quick anyway, so they must have some competitive nature."

The first of five rounds throughout the season, Vercoe is hoping to learn and improve during the battles on the track.

"I had a bit of a battle with someone on the track yesterday, and it was probably the most fun I've had on the track," he said.

"We traded spots about seven or eight times, shoulders were definitely rubbing.

"We're all here to win, that's the aim and to get good lap times."