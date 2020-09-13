RIDING HIGH: Campdrafters’ renewed hope in new event

BACK ON: The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society will hold a reduced campdraft to give competitors the chance to ride.

CAMPDRAFTERS across the Southern Downs will get a second chance to compete this year, with the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society set to hold a replacement draft.

The cancellation of the Rodeo and Gold Cup campdraft in July sent shockwaves through the Rose City’s fierce group of competitors.

Show and Rodeo Society president Gerard O’Leary said the one-day draft would be open to riders from the region.

“We’re trying to keep it fairly local but in saying that, some of our sponsors and volunteers come from outside the area, so they’ll be included,” Mr O’Leary said.

“It’s a small draft to support our volunteers and members.”

The draft is set to run on Sunday October 24 and is expected to be restricted to 250 horses.

Competitors from Warwick will get a chance to entre the arena over the weekend.

Mr O’Leary said organisers were still in the initial planning stages but would be guided by COVID-19 regulations.

“We’re limited to 500 people and we will probably limit people to two or three horses,” he said.

“It will be run under Australian Campdraft Association rules and we have to look at whether there will be points.”

The cancellation of the society’s two major events this year put the organisation under financial strain.

Mr O’Leary said the one-day draft would benefit the society and the greater Warwick economy.

“At the end of the day it will be a small money-making thing for us because we’ve got to keep operating,” he said.

“We’re just trying to do something because we’ve still got costs with power, water and maintenance; we’ve still got to keep out head above water.

“It won’t be a great impact like the Gold Cup but this is just a start; it’ll be a great economic boost to the town itself.”