Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

Carlie Walker
by
9th May 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 27-year-old Maryborough man with possession of a dangerous drug after he was stopped along Ferry St in Maryborough about 6.30pm on May 7 allegedly riding a bicycle without a helmet.

It will be alleged that when spoken to by police, a search of the person's items was conducted and police found a quantity of marijuana.

Police questioned the man in relation to the allegedly located items and as a result the man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 1.

In a different incident, police charged a 39-year-old River Heads woman with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drug utensils when police stopped a vehicle on Beach Rd in Pialba about 3.30am on May 8 for the purpose of a random breath test.

As a result, police spoke to the female driver of the vehicle and police carried out a search of the vehicle.

Police allegedly found drug items and drug utensils and the woman was questioned in relation to the located items.

As a result, the woman was charged with multiple times offences for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 30.

More Stories

crime fccourt fcpolice maryborough queensland crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE YOU NEXT YEAR: Major events reveal plans for future

        premium_icon SEE YOU NEXT YEAR: Major events reveal plans for future

        News See what major events have confirmed their intentions to return bigger and better in 2021.

        • 9th May 2020 9:30 AM
        Warwick business blooms into ‘absolute mayhem’

        premium_icon Warwick business blooms into ‘absolute mayhem’

        Business Pandemic restrictions are reportedly behind a record-breaking week, as children...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News The Daily News reveals what news you may have missed from council.

        ‘FINALLY’: Pubs, cafes, RSLs set to re-open next weekend

        premium_icon ‘FINALLY’: Pubs, cafes, RSLs set to re-open next weekend

        News Warwick businesses have the green light to reopen their doors, but it won’t be life...