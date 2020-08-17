Rifles stolen in Warwick burglary

The thief used a stolen chainsaw to break into the property

WARWICK police are urging residents to lock up their weapons securely after a troubling break and enter.

Police were called to a Scrymgeour Rd address on Saturday after a Warwick resident woke up to find his shed broken into and a chainsaw and three rifles stolen.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the timber had been damaged by the chainsaw, also stolen from the rural property.

Senior Sergeant Deacon said it was believed the offence occurred between midnight on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The three rifles are yet to be recovered.

As a result of the break and enter, the victim was charged over inappropriate weapon storage.

"While this man was a victim of crime, if effective weapon storage had been in place, the crime may not have occurred," Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

"It is a reminder everyone should have their weapons licensed and securely stored and ensure storage systems are compliant.

Snr-Sgt Deacon encouraged those unsure of storage regulations to head to the Queensland Police weapons licensing page.

The burglary victim is set to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on October 7.

Anyone with information about the stolen rifles is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.