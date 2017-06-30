Right behind better health for Warwick

HEALTH HELP: Robbie Adams, Rachel Grady and Jade Chang from First Choice Chiropractic.

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - First Choice Chiropractic

Robbie Adams

I'M THE owner of First Choice Chiropractic and work between our Warwick and Chermside practices.

It's a really exciting and busy time as we're about to add a third practice, which opens on Monday in Springfield.

I grew up in country Victoria on a farm and studied chiropractic at RMIT in Melbourne, graduating in 2013.

About four years ago Jade and I relocated to Queensland in search of something different.

Originally the aim was to move back to Victoria after a couple of years but life happens and now we have no plans to go back.

My housemate in Melbourne was Dylan Grady, our practice manager Rachel's son and she encouraged us to come and check out Warwick and we've been here ever since.

I commute to Brisbane twice a week to work at our Chermside practice but find the drive easy because I love my work and helping people.

We now have three practices and while the original plan was to do that in Victoria we've adapted to make the most of the opportunities we've been given here.

I love Warwick, it reminds me of home quite a lot, that country atmosphere and the kind, friendly people.

It's great to be back in the country and I can't speak highly enough of the team we have here.

I couldn't ask for a better team to work with.

Rachel Grady

I'VE been working in the chiropractic industry now for 12years and am the practice manager here at First Choice.

I'm very passionate about the industry.

I love meeting so many new faces and love the satisfaction of helping people get healthy and proactively working towards their better health.

This First Choice Chiropractic practice has been here on Wood St now for almost two years and I also spend time working out of our Chermside practice.

As practice manager, I look after the general office duties, I look after educating patients and staff, I manage bookings, appointments and staff workloads. We have an awesome team, so much so it doesn't feel like work.

We're very lucky to have such a great staff here.

Jade Chang

I'M AN associate here at First Choice Chiropractic. My partner, Robbie, owns the business along with another in Chermside and soon to be a new practice in Springfield.

I grew up in Melbourne and went to school and university down there.

I always knew I wanted to do something in the health industry - I didn't want to get stuck behind a desk and not meeting people.

I went to open days, student clinics and was really inspired by guest presenters at high school career nights and eventually settled on training to become a chiropractor.

It's our fourth year in Warwick and I love that we have an awesome community-based practise.

I've been lucky to meet so many wonderful people here and I really enjoy spreading our message of all-round good health.