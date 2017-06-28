Ringing in 40 years of worship

MILESTONE: The 40th birthday cake is cut by the oldest worshipping member Marion Smart, 97, and youngest worshipping member Matilda-Hope Whyman, three months, held by mother Skye Whyman.

SINGING, cake and a sermon from Brisbane pastor David Busch rang in the 40th birthday of the Uniting Church on Sunday.

About 150 people gathered at Warwick Uniting Church to celebrate the milestone.

Uniting Church Warwick- Killarney Parish Reverend Ansie Liebenberg said the past 40 years had been a testing time but believed the church was entering an important phase of offering hope again.

"I think the church has been so busy uniting that it's forgotten to be God's hands and feet in the community where we're planted,” Ms Liebenberg said.

"It was such a big job for us to come together that I think in some places we've lost that.

"We've continued the very good work in the agencies and schools, but I think now the church is being called to be relevant and to be inclusive for young people, to open up the doors so people can come and find the hope that's offered in this place.”

Last Thursday was the official birthday of the church, marking the date the Presbyterian, Congregational and Methodist Churches combined in Australia.

Sunday's celebrations continued into the afternoon, with speakers from the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches, a slide show of the past 40 years of the church and a concert.