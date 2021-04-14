Ripped Cody Simpson makes a splash training in Qld

Pop star Cody Simpson has made his first appearance at a pool on home soil after arriving at the Australian Swimming Championships.

Australian singer and songwriter Cody Simpson will be put through his paces at the national swimming championships held at Southport this week after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Darwin.

Cody Simpson swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatics Centre ahead of the Australian Swimming Championships this week. Photo: Julian Linden

The former childhood swim star who initially chose music over sport surprised everyone when he announced last year that he would be returning to the pool.

Simpson, who once dated Miley Cyrus, began training in the United States with coach Brett Hawke.

After flying into Queensland, Simpson trained at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre for more than an hour on Wednesday morning.

He has entered a number of events at the championships but it's not yet known whether he will actually compete given he has been out of the water for two weeks.

The 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has given Simpson a slim chance to compete this year.

The Australian Swimming Championships is a key step towards June's Olympic trials in Adelaide.

Simpson also has his sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

