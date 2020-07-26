RISE UP! New workshop to teach art of bread baking

A LOCKDOWN obsession with baking sourdough bread has led to the rising popularity of cooking classes, one of which will come to the Southern Downs in September.

Maryvale resident Shane Kimber stumbled across the Permaculture Produce workshop when she was looking for ways to generate additional income for the Maryvale Hall Committee, of which she is the secretary.

Her mind immediately went to the delicious combination of sourdough and cheese, and in her search found Elisabeth Fekonia, a Sunshine Coast woman who has been teaching people the magic of cheese and bread making for over 15 years.

Permaculture Produce classes coming to Maryvale to teach how to make cheese and sourdough bread.

The workshops have gone from strength to strength since the coronavirus, as wannabe cooks seek to amend the errors of their quarantine baking adventures.

“There is really a difference in attendance since before and after lockdown,” Ms Fekonia said.

“My workshops have been fully booked out wherever I go!

“It’s really exciting, people just want to be creative with food now.”

Ms Fekonia will bring two workshops to the Maryvale Hall on September 13, one for cheese (including feta, halloumi and mozzarella) and one for sourdough and fermented foods.

In the afternoon, students will be able to sample a pizza completely of their own making, with everything from the sourdough base, to the fermented toppings, to the mozzarella.

“If you want to know what you’re eating and you enjoy having good quality food, there’s no reason you can’t do it yourself,” Ms Fekonia said.

“You might not think you have the time, but you do, it just involves a little bit of forward planning.”

For more information, or to make a booking, visit permacultureproduce.com.au