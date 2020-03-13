Rising talent sets sights on Sydney nationals

WEIGHED DOWN: Nick Denny had an impressive haul at the Queensland Athletics Carnival taking home two golds and a silver.

ATHLETICS: In the pool or on the track, Nick Denny finds a way to win.

Taking to the track at the Queensland Athletics Championships last weekend, the 14-year-old competed in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

Walking away with two golds on the track, a silver in the long jump and a personal best, Denny booked himself a ticket to the national carnival in Sydney at the end of the month.

“This will be my first time competing at Olympic Park,” Denny said.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it and just trying to do my best.”

Heading into state carnival with limited training, the 14-year-old Darling Downs athlete was surprised to have performed as well as he did.

“I didn’t think I was as strong as I was last year in the 200m and the long jump,” he said.

“When I was competing, my back was a bit sore – so I wasn’t expecting to do as well.”

While his focus during the summer was in the pool, coach Bec Rogers said Denny’s natural talent helped him during the early season competition.

“He was quite convincing in his running wins and his long jump was a small personal best,” Rogers said.

“We were just really excited to see his results against some of the other kids in the club system.

“A lot of it is his natural talent because he’s been swimming so much lately.”

With the focus now solely on the track, Denny will begin heavily training with Rogers for the upcoming national carnival.

Competing against top athletes in the country, Rogers said her expectations aren’t as high as they will be later on in the season.

“It’ll be good for him to go out and gain some more competition practice, if he comes home with a win, that’s a bonus,” she said.

“He’s so big and tall and strong for his age, and obviously very athletically talented at any sport he tries.

“It might be early in the season, but I can sense that it’s going to be a big year for him.”

Able to build up speed during the 200m, Denny is looking forward to the opportunity to push himself and strive for new personal bests.

“In the 200m, I’m hoping to go under 24.4 seconds and in the 100m under 12 seconds,” Denny said.

“Focus is the big thing though.

“I just have to keep my eye on the goal, which is the finish line, and just try to get there as fast as possible.”

Denny will travel to Sydney with Darling Downs Athletics ahead of the National Athletics Carnival on March 26 – 28.