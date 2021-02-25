Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TOURIST PARK: The new independent sites will back onto The Falls.
TOURIST PARK: The new independent sites will back onto The Falls.
News

Riverfront farmstay near Killarney gets green light

Tessa Flemming
25th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Killarney’s reputation as one of the most desirable getaways in the Southern Downs is set to be bolstered, with the upcoming addition of an exclusive new tourist park.

The application for a 10-site Condamine River park named Booyong Tourist Park was approved by SDRC this week.

The new facility is to be situated on 100ha of agricultural land and located east of national parkland.

Six of the 10 sites look out onto the idyllic views of the Condamine River.

In the application, developer Paul Stumkat said its proximity to stunning local scenery would be a point of difference for the campsite.

“The tourist park will capitalise on the natural landscape features of the area and provide tourist with an easily accessible bush camping experience,” the application read.

APPROVED: Plans for the new tourist park located at The Falls.
APPROVED: Plans for the new tourist park located at The Falls.

Mr Stumkat also plans to continue using the land for livestock.

“The scale of the development will ensure the primary activity on the

site remains to be agriculture,” the application read.

“The proposed development will have no impact on the productive capacity of the site and will provide an off-farm income in times of drought or other unforeseeable downturns in the agricultural sector.”

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

The 10 sites would be “independent” meaning campers bring their own amenities and supplies though some potable water will be available.

Electricity will be unavailable to campsites.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast rail, 20k-seat stadium needed for Olympic bid: Mayor

        Premium Content Fast rail, 20k-seat stadium needed for Olympic bid: Mayor

        News Brisbane and southeast Queensland has the inside lane to host the 2032 Olympic Games – here’s what Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio says the city might need.

        Father-of-two fronts court over drug-fuelled crime spree

        Premium Content Father-of-two fronts court over drug-fuelled crime spree

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man racked up nearly 20 charges in only a few months.

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold