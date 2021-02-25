Riverfront farmstay near Killarney gets green light

TOURIST PARK: The new independent sites will back onto The Falls.

Killarney’s reputation as one of the most desirable getaways in the Southern Downs is set to be bolstered, with the upcoming addition of an exclusive new tourist park.

The application for a 10-site Condamine River park named Booyong Tourist Park was approved by SDRC this week.

The new facility is to be situated on 100ha of agricultural land and located east of national parkland.

Six of the 10 sites look out onto the idyllic views of the Condamine River.

In the application, developer Paul Stumkat said its proximity to stunning local scenery would be a point of difference for the campsite.

“The tourist park will capitalise on the natural landscape features of the area and provide tourist with an easily accessible bush camping experience,” the application read.

Mr Stumkat also plans to continue using the land for livestock.

“The scale of the development will ensure the primary activity on the

site remains to be agriculture,” the application read.

“The proposed development will have no impact on the productive capacity of the site and will provide an off-farm income in times of drought or other unforeseeable downturns in the agricultural sector.”

The 10 sites would be “independent” meaning campers bring their own amenities and supplies though some potable water will be available.

Electricity will be unavailable to campsites.