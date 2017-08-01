Riverina learning from American operations

The Riverina Stockfeeds tour group in front of the 44 Farms Angus Stud Sale Barn in Cameron Texas on their recent trip to the US.

IN THE so-called panhandle of the United States, the odour rising from myriad cattle feedlots is the smell of money.

Riverina Stockfeeds sales manager Glen Whitton has just returned from a tour of the US region with about 50 interested clients from across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Now back to work in Warwick, Mr Whitton said the three-week research trip was eye-opening for him.

"The panhandle refers to the central west and northern part of Texas, which is where we started the trip,” he said.

"After that we headed across to Oklahoma, back across to Texas, and then up to Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa, and ended the trip in Chicago last week.

"We left on July 8 and have just come back from the trip; it's the third time I've been over to the States as the last one was about six years ago.

"It's pretty amazing seeing what sort of thing they're doing in terms of cattle genetics, feedlots and cropping and I think everyone got something out of the trip.”

If everything is bigger in Texas, then Mr Whitton says the feedlots in America are no exception.

He explained from the eight feedlots the group toured, the average number of cattle on feed was 68,000 head.

"They're all different in what they're doing and they have different types of cattle for different markets,” Mr Whitton said.

"The biggest we went to was North Platte in Nebraska which had 90,000 head - it's incredible the scale of everything over there.”

Mr Whitton said despite some differences, there was still a lot to learn from the massive operations in the US.

"In the US, a lot of cattle are not sold over the grid in abattoirs like they are here, instead they're mostly sold live weight,” he said.

"Another difference over here, is that the minimum number of days for cattle is 48 days where in Australia it's usually closer to 72 days, though the quality of the meat is consistently top notch.”

In terms of stock feed product, Mr Whitton said US and Australian graziers used the same sort of feed but methods could differ substantially.

"Through the tour we were able to see people testing their silage more often and the changes through the life cycle that can happen,” he said.

"We can take that information back to our nutritionists and consultants.”

Mr Whitton said though the Australian and American beef markets were comparable at this stage commodities were cheaper than in Australia.

"From when we left from Sterling in Colorado to North Platte in Iowa (about 226km) there were corn and soybeans as far as the eye could see,” he said.

"The price of corn is the equivalent of about $137 Australian a tonne so it means corn by-products like ethanol and wet cakes are more common.

"Over there they're thinking about feeding the masses all the time, with the world population set to grow at about 9billion by 2050.

"The trip was a really valuable learning experience for all of us and Australian agriculture definitely has a part to play in that as well.”