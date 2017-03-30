Roads added to list of closures in region

Residents are urged to keep an eye of road closures around the district and avoid driving where floodwaters have covered the roads.

UPDATE, 1.21pm: Southern Downs Regional Council have updated the list of roads now closed around the region.

Condamine River Rd has also been closed at The Head and Spring Creek the request of police, as well as Jingary Mt Stuart Rd at Junabee.

Inverramsay Rd, 13km from Goomburra Hall is now closed, while water has now spilled onto Allora-Goomburra Rd at Berat and Goomburra.

There is also water over the road at Stanthorpe-Texas Rd near Old Pikedale Station and drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

Southern Downs road closures as at 1.40pm on March 30. Google Maps

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in Warwick are advised to avoid a number of roads as rain continues to fall this afternoon.

Southern Downs Regional Council this morning closed Maryvale Back Rd, Hermitage-Emuvale, Tannymorel, Junabee and Kirklands Rds due to flooding.

There is also water over the road on Cleary St, Jackie Howe Dr and Rosehill Rd at Mangan St.

The council has advised a change to the Allora sandbag collection point.

Sandbags can now be collected and filled at the Allora Men's Shed on the corner of Jubb St and Allora Dr.

Head of Warwick SES unit John Newley said the SES would continue to monitor the situation ahead of another Local Disaster Management Group meeting at 4pm today.

"We're urging people to keep abreast of what council's putting up on their website in relation road closures," Mr Newley said.

"We've got head office staff here at the moment handing out sandbags though no one has come to collect any yet.

"We've also got a team out at the moment doing preliminary door-knocks at known at-risk properties in Killarney.

"There's no modelling right now for what could be happening with the rivers but at this stage we're expecting only minor flooding and we'll hopefully have a clearer picture soon."

Mr Newley said people with livestock or items close to low-lying water ways should move them to higher ground as a precaution.

He added a prediction for strong winds later today could pose a bigger problem for SES crews.

"We always recommend people do housekeeping such as keeping their gutters clear and clean up any loose items in their yards," Mr Newley said.

"There is a chance of trees falling if there are strong winds later on today."

To keep up to date with road closures and flood enquiries relating to state roads the public should ring 131 940 or go to the website www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

For local roads, keep up to date with Council's MY SDRC App, or call Council on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372) or visit Council's website www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.