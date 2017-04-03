ROAD CLOSURES: Still many roads closed across the Downs

WARWICK and the Southern Downs are still being hampered by road and bridge closures.
Many of these are due to water still on the road and many others are due to debris or road damage.
If the road you wish to travel on is closed please check this list and find an alternate route.
This list is being updated regularly by Southern Downs Regional Council.
This update is from later yesterday afternoon.
Click the link below to keep updated throughout the day.
http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/disaster-management/road-closure-information
Current Road Closures:
- Backhouse Road
- Bellinghams Road, Warwick (Bellinghams Bridge)
- Bents Road (Second Crossing)
- Border Road, Applethorpe
- Bourkes Road, Loch Lomond (Closed at Bridge)
- Canal Creek Road, Leyburn
- Clintonvale - Goomburra Road
- Condamine River Road, Killarney (closed at The Head and Spring Creek - either end of the Cambanoora Gorge - per QPS request )
- Condamine River Road, Pratten (Intersection Seibel Lane)
- Dalrymple Park, Allora (closed to campers)
- Dwan Lane, Pratten
- East Street,Warwick (Between Canningvale Road & Pratten Street)
- East Street, Warwick (Between Percy and Conrad St)
- Emu Creek Road, Emuvale
- Fogarty Crossing Road, Leyburn
- Goomburra Road, Gladfield (Driver Reviver)
- Grafton Street (between East St and Meadowbank)
- Hermitage-Emuvale Road, Danderoo
- Hermitage Emuvale Road between Bartleys Road & the bridge, Hermitage
- Jingarry-Mt Sturt Road, Junabee
- Junabee Road at Braithwaite's Bridge
- Junabee Road, Danderoo
- Kadows Road
- Kirklands Road, Willowvale
- Little Pratten Street (Between McEvoy and East Street)
- Longs Bridge Road
- Lyndhurst Lane between Cunningham Highway and Warwick-Allora Road
- Lyndhurst Lane Bridge
- O'Leary Road, (Between Pratten and Leyburn)
- Old Wallangarra Road, Wyberba
- Pyramids Road (Floodway heading into the National Park)
- Queens Park Weir, Warwick
- Rosehill Road, Warwick (at railway crossing, near Oehlmann Road,just past bacon factory)
- Ryeford-Pratten Road, Pratten
- School of the Arts Road, Pratten
- Sundown Road, Ballandean (near the Waste Transfer Station)
- Tummaville Road
- Victoria Street at Cox's Bridge, Warwick
- Wallace Street, Warwick (Rosehill Road Bridge)
- West Road, Stanthorpe
- Wheatvale Plains Road, Wheatvale
- Whites Road, Maryvale
Water Over Road (proceed with caution):
- Allans Road, Freestone
- Allora-Goomburra Road, Berat and Goomburra (TMR)
- Amosfield Road - Kettle Swamp Creek
- Berat-Forest Springs Road, Forest Springs
- Cleary Street, Warwick
- Fletcher Road, Fletcher
- Forest Plains Road, Forest Plains
- Jack Smith Gully Road, Swan Creek
- Merriwa Street, Wallangarra
- Myrtle Hill Road, Swan Creek
- Rangers Road, West Warwick
- Ryans Road, Freestone
- Stanthorpe-Texas Road, near Old Pikedale Station
- Tannymorel Road, Tannymorel
- Upper Wheatvale Road, Wheatvale (Near Millars Road)
- Yangan Road,Yangan (past the Hermitage)