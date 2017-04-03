ROAD CLOSURES: Still many roads closed across the Downs

Kerri Stone Burmester shared this photo of Lyndhurst Ln bridge damaged by floodwaters on Warwick Community Noticeboard this morning.

WARWICK and the Southern Downs are still being hampered by road and bridge closures.

Many of these are due to water still on the road and many others are due to debris or road damage.

If the road you wish to travel on is closed please check this list and find an alternate route.

This list is being updated regularly by Southern Downs Regional Council.

This update is from later yesterday afternoon.

Click the link below to keep updated throughout the day.

http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/disaster-management/road-closure-information

Current Road Closures:

Backhouse Road

Bellinghams Road, Warwick (Bellinghams Bridge)

Bents Road (Second Crossing)

Border Road, Applethorpe

Bourkes Road, Loch Lomond (Closed at Bridge)

Canal Creek Road, Leyburn

Clintonvale - Goomburra Road

Condamine River Road, Killarney (closed at The Head and Spring Creek - either end of the Cambanoora Gorge - per QPS request )

Condamine River Road, Pratten (Intersection Seibel Lane)

Dalrymple Park, Allora (closed to campers)

Dwan Lane, Pratten

East Street,Warwick (Between Canningvale Road & Pratten Street)

East Street, Warwick (Between Percy and Conrad St)

Emu Creek Road, Emuvale

Fogarty Crossing Road, Leyburn

Goomburra Road, Gladfield (Driver Reviver)

Grafton Street (between East St and Meadowbank)

Hermitage-Emuvale Road, Danderoo

Hermitage Emuvale Road between Bartleys Road & the bridge, Hermitage

Jingarry-Mt Sturt Road, Junabee

Junabee Road at Braithwaite's Bridge

Junabee Road, Danderoo

Kadows Road

Kirklands Road, Willowvale

Little Pratten Street (Between McEvoy and East Street)

Longs Bridge Road

Lyndhurst Lane between Cunningham Highway and Warwick-Allora Road

Lyndhurst Lane Bridge

O'Leary Road, (Between Pratten and Leyburn)

Old Wallangarra Road, Wyberba

Pyramids Road (Floodway heading into the National Park)

Queens Park Weir, Warwick

Rosehill Road, Warwick (at railway crossing, near Oehlmann Road,just past bacon factory)

Ryeford-Pratten Road, Pratten

School of the Arts Road, Pratten

Sundown Road, Ballandean (near the Waste Transfer Station)

Tummaville Road

Victoria Street at Cox's Bridge, Warwick

Wallace Street, Warwick (Rosehill Road Bridge)

West Road, Stanthorpe

Wheatvale Plains Road, Wheatvale

Whites Road, Maryvale

Water Over Road (proceed with caution):