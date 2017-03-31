25°
ROAD CLOSURES: Warwick floods 2017

Jonno Colfs
| 31st Mar 2017 9:07 AM
River Drive blocked and underwater this morning.
River Drive blocked and underwater this morning. Jonno Colfs

THIS list will be updated throughout the day.

Cunninghamn Highway to Brisbane - CLOSED

New England Highway to Toowoomba - CLOSED

Park Road at Queens Park - CLOSED

Wallace St between Victoria St and Grafton St - CLOSED

Fitzroy St at Railway underpass - CLOSED

Grafton St at bridge in East Warwick - CLOSED

Warwick - Killarney Road at Murray's Bridge - CLOSED

Victoria St past Allman Park Racecourse - CLOSED

Percy St at the railway underpass - CLOSED

East Street between Canningvale Road and Percy Street - CLOSED

East Street at the Scots Weir - CLOSED

Pratten St between East St and Hope St - CLOSED

WATCH: Condamine River breaks its banks

WATCH: Condamine River breaks its banks

Condamine River has peaked after heavy rains and flooding in Killarney

  • News

  • 31st Mar 2017 10:51 AM

STAY UPDATED: Bridge closure cancelled

Water laps at the O.O Madsen bridge 31/03/17

The Condamine River appears to have peaked at 6.2 metres

River Drive blocked and underwater this morning.

THIS list of road closures will be updated throughout the day.

STAY UPDATED: Killarney goes under

Killarney's main street goes underwater this evening.

All stories are FREE today as we follow the aftermath of TC Debbie

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!