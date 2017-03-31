ROAD CLOSURES: Warwick floods 2017

THIS list will be updated throughout the day.
Cunninghamn Highway to Brisbane - CLOSED
New England Highway to Toowoomba - CLOSED
Park Road at Queens Park - CLOSED
Wallace St between Victoria St and Grafton St - CLOSED
Fitzroy St at Railway underpass - CLOSED
Grafton St at bridge in East Warwick - CLOSED
Warwick - Killarney Road at Murray's Bridge - CLOSED
Victoria St past Allman Park Racecourse - CLOSED
Percy St at the railway underpass - CLOSED
East Street between Canningvale Road and Percy Street - CLOSED
East Street at the Scots Weir - CLOSED
Pratten St between East St and Hope St - CLOSED