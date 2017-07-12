Dash cam captures ute crash

ROAD CRASH: An ambulance crew is responding to a single-vehicle crash at Deuchar.

UPDATE 2.30pm: An earlier crash on Warwick-Allora Rd has been caught on dash cam by police patrolling the area.

Allora Police Station Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said he was driving behind the four-wheel drive ute when it drove off the road and hit two guide posts before driving into a culvert drain.

A 31-year-old male was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident, however, Acting Sgt Shield said his partner was also driving behind him at Deuchar.

The ute sustained significant damage to its front and left sides according to Acting Sgt Shield.

"Airbags were deployed and the vehicle is probably a write off," Acting Sgt Shield said.

An ambulance crew attended the scene but the driver did not need to be taken to hospital.

Acting Sgt Shield said the incident would be reviewed to determine the appropriate course of action.

The vehicle was towed shortly after the incident.

UPDATE 2pm: No one was injured as a result of a road crash at Deuchar earlier this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 1pm but no patients required transport to hospital.

INITIAL 1.30pm: An ambulance crew is rushing to a road crash outside Warwick.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one vehicle was reportedly involved in the crash.

She said the call out was received about 1.05pm to the location at Shepherd Dr and Warwick-Allora Rd, Deuchar.

The number of people involved in the crash is unknown at this stage.

Updates to follow.