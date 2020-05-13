Menu
Southern Downs Regional Council interim CEO Jane Stroud with Mayor Vic Pennisi.
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Council to hold first COVID-19 meeting

Saavanah Bourke
13th May 2020 9:11 AM
SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council members will meet later this week to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies.

Interim CEO Jane Stroud said the ‘special meeting’ will be held on Friday to talk through the region’s recovery approach from the impacts of coronavirus.

“Every local government will do a recovery plan which is part of the disaster response,” Ms Stroud said.

She said the response will work hand-in-hand with the community, as “working together is always better”.

“The recovery plan for the bushfires is a cracker because it was developed in partnership with the local community together,” she said.

“When the funding becomes available to help – whether it’s community development, mental health services or tourism, we know exactly what the local community want and what is going to help.”

She said while the engagement with the community might look a little different than normal due to social distancing regulations, there is “no doubt” the community won’t be involved.

“The engagement might look different, but we have to adapt to that because working together is always better.”

Ms Stroud said council plan on making an announcement of its ‘first wave of support’ following the meeting.

“It won’t be the last because people’s needs will change over time,” she said.

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Vic Pennisi said although times are tough, it is nothing we can’t recover from together.

“We are looking forward to the future,” Cr Pennisi said.

“I encourage people to not lose hope – we are in this together.”

