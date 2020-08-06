Road to redemption after back-to-back losses

LONG WAY BACK: Warwick Redbacks will face a long road to redemption in the second half of this season. Picture: contributed

AUSSIE RULES: The Warwick Redbacks say they’ve been knocked down but not out, as they make plans to redeem themselves in the second half of the DDAFL season.

Warwick’s match-up against the competition-leading South Toowoomba Bombers resulted in a bruising defeat, with the final score 124-10.

Head coach Phil Cooney said they were outmatched in almost every aspect of their game, and hoped it would serve as a steep learning curve.

“It was a hammering and very hard to take. The longer that game went on Saturday, the better the boys got, but the start was atrocious,” Cooney said.

“It was a game conducted in very good spirit, and the opposition taught us a very big lesson.

“Skills in possession and offloading are of prime importance, because it’s one of those sports where turnovers costs you a lot, so we’ll be focusing on those basic rules and fundamentals at training.”

This weekend, the Redbacks will be taking on the Dalby Swans, who will have the home ground advantage but are currently sitting at the bottom of the ladder.

Cooney said his team will be in with a fighting chance, but struggling to keep the same player spine through injuries, work, and other commitments could hold them back.

“I had 12 changes to last week’s team on Saturday, which is huge, and we’ve got Dalby this week and they won’t be a pushover either,” he said.

“It does take a while to make improvements, but we need to keep pushing – it’s like a big ship, it doesn’t just turn around on a sixpence.

“We’ve got South Toowoomba again in five weeks, so the run home isn’t going to be easy at all either, but that’s football.”