Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road toll horror: Another driver dies

by Shae McDonald
27th Jul 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A person has died after the car they were driving rolled and slammed into a tree west of the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Mundoolun Connection Rd at Boyland just after 11am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the car suffered life-threatening injuries but it's understood they died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the person was driving along the road when the vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

Queensland police's forensic crash unit is now investigating.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The incident adds to a horror few days on Queensland roads.

On Saturday, four young Queenslanders were killed in a horror crash at Advancetown, about 30 minutes' drive from Monday's incident.

An international tourist was killed on Fraser Island on Sunday when the car he was driving rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

Originally published as Road toll horror: Another driver dies

More Stories

editors picks fatal road crash road safety tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gigs sold out as live music scene bounces back

        premium_icon Gigs sold out as live music scene bounces back

        News Warwick musicians were put on mute in March but now they are ready to get back to entertaining you.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...

        Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        premium_icon Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        Education Queensland schools prepared for home learning if cases soar

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed