Road train rollover cut highway for seven hours
It took firefighters and Goondiwindi Regional Council staff about seven hours to clear debris and wreckage from the Gore Highway after a road train rolled at Bulli Creek, about 5.30pm on Monday.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the road trained rolled, spilling its load across the highway.
QFES officers called in a front-end loader and bobcat to clean up the mess, before moving the road train.
“It was a quite a long process,” she said.
“Just a big a clean-up.”
The highway was re-opened about 12.30am on Tuesday.
Paramedics transported the road train’s driver, a man aged in his 20s, to the Toowoomba Hospital.
He had minor injuries.
