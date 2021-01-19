Menu
Road train rollover cut highway for seven hours

Michael Nolan
19th Jan 2021 8:03 AM
It took firefighters and Goondiwindi Regional Council staff about seven hours to clear debris and wreckage from the Gore Highway after a road train rolled at Bulli Creek, about 5.30pm on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the road trained rolled, spilling its load across the highway.

QFES officers called in a front-end loader and bobcat to clean up the mess, before moving the road train.

“It was a quite a long process,” she said.

“Just a big a clean-up.”

The highway was re-opened about 12.30am on Tuesday.

Paramedics transported the road train’s driver, a man aged in his 20s, to the Toowoomba Hospital.

He had minor injuries.

Toowoomba Chronicle

