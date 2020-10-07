ROADS, WATER AND MORE: The budget bucks that matter

LAST night's Federal Budget was billed as the most important budget in decades and with unprecedented income tax cuts and new Jobkeeper subsidies, it certainly made a national impression.

But for Warwick residents, it was the promise of better roads and water security that could signify a real difference. Ahead of last night's announcement, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi commended the Morrison Government for its position on improving Southern Downs infrastructure, through funding such as the Bridges Renewal Program.

"To me, those things are of a value to local government. (The Bridges Renewal Program) is fantastic. We had 32 bridges with load limits and now we have two," he said.

"For every $100 bill collected by the three levels of government, local government gets about $3.60 but delivers about 30 per cent. So anything that comes local government's way will be welcome."

The budget confirmed the Bridges Renewal Program will see another $60 million invested into it, as well as $60 million for the Black Spot Program and $400 million for the Roads to Recovery Program.

However, the big takeaway of the night was the confirmation of a long-awaited $2.4 million upgrade to the Eight Mile intersection.

It is expected the project will create 50 jobs, and was the result endless petitioning from road safety advocates said Cr Pennisi.

"A lot of people have been campaigning for that for a long period of time. For it to come to fruition makes me very grateful and very, very happy," he said.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister welcomed the development, although he noted the project still faced state setbacks.

"The federal funds can't be applied unless the Queensland Government approves the project and puts in its smaller share," Mr Lister said.

"I'll be fighting to make sure the State Government doesn't ignore it."

A further $2 billion over 10 years towards water infrastructure was also heralded by Southern Downs leaders, as was an additional $2.2 billion over five years for further measures to support farmers and communities in drought.

"The Federal Budget has committed substantial funding to irrigation water supply and I certainly know the community is very happy about that," Cr Pennisi said.

"They have the foresight to back the project and back the growers."

"I think the Federal Budget was a correct response to the times we are in," Mr Lister said.

"Massive stimulus in the form of tax cuts and infrastructure investments, along with support for apprenticeships and new home buyers is what Australia needs to stave off unemployment, help our youth and help small business."

OTHER NOTABLE MENTIONS INCLUDE:

- An extension of the $200m Building Better Regions Fund for a fifth round

- A new $222.2m push over four years to provide digital services to farmers

- A $30.3m national Regional Connectivity Program to help improve telecommunications connectivity in regional areas

- A $51m Regional Tourism Recovery program to take advantage of domestic and regional tourism

- $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy to support Australia's economic recovery

- $1.2 billion in wage subsidies for apprentices and trainees