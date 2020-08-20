Menu
ROADWORKS: Be aware of this spots as you travel across the Southern Downs.
ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Warwick motorists

Tessa Flemming
20th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
THE Southern Downs Regional Council has notified residents of a list of roadworks occurring currently.

All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting.

A council spokeswoman would also like to notify residents that following a temporary closure yesterday Condamine River Rd has since been reopened.

 

ELBOW VALLEY

- Bourkes Rd: This road is closed due to roadworks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

 

SILVERWOOD / WILDASH:

- Connolly Dam Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.

 

FOREST SPRINGS:

Upper Forest Springs Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.

 

GOLDFIELDS:

- Inverary Road: Roadworks are currently underway.

 

Additional roads closed or damaged, according to the Queensland department of Transport and Main Roads are:

 

WARWICK:

- Locke St: Closed for Fever Clinic Triage Area. Road is closed to all traffic in both directions for an indefinite amount of time. Please use an alternative route.

 

TREGONY:

- Cunningham Highway: Westbound lane closed until further notice, with reduced speed of 50kms. Delays expected during active hours.

 

PIKEDALE:

- Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd: Bridge or culvert damaged, and road is subject to a 30 tonne GVM limit. Proceed with caution

 

KILLARNEY:

- Border Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

 

CULLENDORE:

- Cullendore Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

 

THULIMBAH:

- Maryland Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

 

THE SUMMIT:

- Ridge Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

 

DALCOUTH:

- Amosfield Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

 

WALLANGARRA:

- Woodlawn St: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

