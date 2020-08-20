ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Warwick motorists
THE Southern Downs Regional Council has notified residents of a list of roadworks occurring currently.
All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting.
A council spokeswoman would also like to notify residents that following a temporary closure yesterday Condamine River Rd has since been reopened.
ELBOW VALLEY
- Bourkes Rd: This road is closed due to roadworks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.
SILVERWOOD / WILDASH:
- Connolly Dam Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.
FOREST SPRINGS:
Upper Forest Springs Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.
GOLDFIELDS:
- Inverary Road: Roadworks are currently underway.
Additional roads closed or damaged, according to the Queensland department of Transport and Main Roads are:
WARWICK:
- Locke St: Closed for Fever Clinic Triage Area. Road is closed to all traffic in both directions for an indefinite amount of time. Please use an alternative route.
TREGONY:
- Cunningham Highway: Westbound lane closed until further notice, with reduced speed of 50kms. Delays expected during active hours.
PIKEDALE:
- Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd: Bridge or culvert damaged, and road is subject to a 30 tonne GVM limit. Proceed with caution
KILLARNEY:
- Border Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
CULLENDORE:
- Cullendore Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
THULIMBAH:
- Maryland Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
THE SUMMIT:
- Ridge Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
DALCOUTH:
- Amosfield Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
WALLANGARRA:
- Woodlawn St: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au