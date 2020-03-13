Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UPDATE: What is believed to be an internal email from Rockhampton Hospital staff has began circulating on social media. 

The email confirms at least one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rockhampton Hospital.   

The email states the patient is not from Central Queensland and has contacted a "very limited number of people". 

Those people have been asked to self isolate according to the email. 

INITIAL:An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus rockhampton editors picks queensland health service rockhampton hopsital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural COVID-19 is already disrupting operations of exporters such as John Dee, but new calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        News FROM sombrero wearers to farm pups, Warwick sure does have some cute dogs, but...

        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...