Rockhampton Council announces closures

This time next week, most Rockhampton regional council customer service outlets will be closed to the public.

On Monday 23, Pilbeam Theatre, The Rockhampton Art Gallery, Heritage Village, Schotia Place, Rockhampton and Mt Morgan offices and depots will close to the public.

On Thursday 26, libraries in Mt Morgan and Rockhampton will close but home delivery will remain available.

Apart from some increased cleaning measures, The Rockhampton Airport and the City Child Care Centre will operate as per usual.

No changes have been made regarding the Local Government elections at this stage, but Mayor Margaret Strelow encouraged people to get out and vote early.

Essential council-run services including water waste and roads will operate as usual.

Council staff will also begin working from home where possible.

Despite the closures to customer service points, Council CEO Evan Pardon said all essential services will operate where possible.

"Council is enacting its Business Continuity Plans to continue delivery of essential services to the community such as water, waste and roads," Mr Pardon said.

"This is also an opportunity to test our processes before we see any community-based transmissions to ensure that things run smoothly and people can continue to work and spend money in the local economy as more local cases emerge.

"As part of that, we will also be introducing increased social distance and flexible work arrangements for our office staff from next week as well to keep the Council running," Mr Pardon said.

Council will continue to monitor the ongoing developments and announcements from the Australian Government and keep the community up to date particularly through channels such as Facebook and website so residents are encouraged to keep an eye on those platforms.

We appreciate these arrangements will have an impact on how people interact with Council which is why we are taking steps to make this process as smooth as possible for people," Mayor Strelow said.

"We know a lot of people come into Council buildings to do their business with the organisation, so Council is expanding its Customer Service Call Centre to cater for more people phoning in.

"As well, we'll also be offering appointments for people who maybe can't quite complete their query over the phone or through our online services to they can come in for a face-to-face by appointment.

"I'd like to encourage people to give us a ring or hop onto the website and I'm sure we'll be able help with the majority of inquiries then and there. Don't forget you can lodge requests, pay rates, water and animal regos, lodge building applications and a whole range of other services online."