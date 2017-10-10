Rocking for Anzac stage

ROCK ON: Warwick band Sleeping Dogs will take to the stage on Sunday. From left: Steve Moore, Nick Locke, Anthony Routh, Jonno Colfs and Hayden Barr.

WARWICK rockers Sleeping Dogs will belt out their classic rock tunes for a good cause on Sunday from noon at the Warwick Golf Club.

The event, for the Warwick Community Development Anzac Memorial Committee, will raise help funds for a permanent stage and memorial in Leslie Park.

Committee chairman Johno Felton said Leslie Park deserved a permanent dais for memorial events.

"Every year, a stage needs to be erected, which costs money,” Mr Felton said.

"This dais will also serve as a history lesson with plaques commemorating every Australian campaign since the Boer War.

"The project will cost close to $80,000 and we expect to have it finished by Anzac Day 2018.”

He said the fundraising luncheon was shaping up to be a great afternoon out.

"It's part of our culture to sit back, enjoy a great feed and some drinks and some good music,” he said.

Throughout the afternoon, guests will enjoy live music as well as having the opportunity to pick up a bargain in the fundraising auction.

Local businesses have donated a huge range of goodies, which local auctioneering guru Tom Potts will auction off to the highest bidder.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win a couple of tickets to a show of their choice at the Empire Theatre, with limousine transfers from Warwick, thanks to Warwick Yellow Cabs.

Tickets are $30, which includes lunch and dessert and can be purchased from Warwick Golf Club on 4661 1720.

All proceeds will go to WCDAMC.