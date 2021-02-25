Rockstar bassist Sean Kennedy dead at 35

Sean Kennedy, former bassist of I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts has passed away at 35-years-old.

First reported by The New Fury, comes after the former vocalist for I Killed The Prom Queen, Michel Crafter, shared a tribute on social media.

The cause of death is not yet known.

"For years we stood side-by-side on stage or in band photos," Crafter wrote on Instagram.

"We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to [sic] fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend.

"As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other."

Band The Amity Affliction also paid tribute to the star, writing,rest easy dear friend". Amity's Ahren Stringer posted a tribute of his own, writing "You were one of a kind.

"My brother my friend my confidant. My heart is broken you were so loved so real and just a true f***ing legend. I'll never forget you."

Kennedy joined Adelaide band I Killed The Prom Queen in 2003.

He appeared on the band's debut album When Goodbye Means Forever … (2003), followed by the EP Your Past Comes Back to Haunt You (2005), and the band's follow-up album Music For the Recently Deceased (2006).

Kennedy was also the bassist for hardcore punk bed Deez Nuts. He replaced former bassist Jon Green in 2014.

