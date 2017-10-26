Rodeo and roses in full swing around Warwick

NAB went with an open and wide-spread design for their display.

NAB went with an open and wide-spread design for their display. Sean Teuma

ANTICIPATION is building as the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade inches closer, and a number of local businesses are getting into the spirit of our big week.

The NAB branch on Palmerin St have its display set up in store, and teller Sue Wallace said they opted for a community feel for their presentation.

"One of our customers, Helen Gross, helped out with the display,” Mrs Wallace said.

"Lynn Close provided all of the roses.

"It's important for us to be a part of the community, and it's good for customers to come in and enjoy it.

"Everyone has gotten involved and made it really special.”

The rodeo-inspired display at WIRAC. Sean Teuma

WIRAC is another local enterprise to throw their hat in the ring for rodeo week, and display organiser Carla Thornton said it was good to be involved again.

"Displays have been a part of the history of the Warwick Rose and Rodeo festival,” Mrs Thornton said.

"It's been a big part of town for many years.

"I remember going down the street on a Friday night and looking at all the displays.

"Hopefully it can get back to that level.

'We've done better than last year, and Sophie (Amos) helped out a lot, as has my grandfather who provided pot plants.”