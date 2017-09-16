Rodeo entries still open

IT'S not too late to throw your hat in the ring for the various categories associated with the Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft.
Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest co-ordinator Kelli Mullins said prospective entrants still had plenty of time to be involved.
"Entries close on September 29 so, if you're thinking of having a go, now is the time to enter," Miss Mullins said.
"Entry forms are available on the Warwick Rodeo website, with further details available from the show- grounds office or online."
Miss Mullins said the contest provided a great opportunity to become involved with Australia's most famous rodeo.
"Entering provides a great opportunity to help promote the sport of rodeo and campdraft, as well as promoting Warwick," she said.
"Entries in a few categories has risen, and we've already seen double the amount of Rodeo Queen nominations on last year.
"Queens in particular have a great chance for domestic and international travel, to promote the rodeo to a wider audience."