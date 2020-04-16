Rodeo organisers hesitant to cancel event

DECISION STILL TO BE MADE: Organisers for the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft are hesitant to make a decision on the status event too early, remaining hopeful for lighter restrictions.

RODEO: There remains a cloud of uncertainty for the Warwick Rodeo, with officials yet to make a decision on the event’s status amid the current coronavirus lockdowns.

The national finals held each October in the Rose City remains an important date for Australian Pro Rodeo Association competitors and the wider community.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society rodeo chairman Peel Tribe said the society, in conjunction with the APRA, was not yet ready to commit to a decision.

“We haven’t canned it that’s for sure because if by October the restrictions are lifted and we’re allowed to have gatherings of more than 100 people, I’m pretty sure we’ll run,” Tribe said.

“We’re just sitting back and waiting for the correct advice to come through.”

With a number of APRA rodeos already cancelled to July, including the Mt Isa and Cloncurry Rodeos, Tribe said the structure of the finals would have to be re-evaluated to take into account the shortened season.

“We do need to run the national final and have a champion,” he said.

“It won’t have a great impact on the finals because there would have to be some sort of criteria which we would have to work out with the APRA on how to stage the event.

“If it wasn’t the national finals, it probably wouldn’t be detrimental to the sport, but I don’t believe the carry over season (like they have had in the past) would work. It just needs to be able to stay in the one season.”

Tribe said most were disappointed by the inability to compete but conceded there was a greater understanding.

“We’re like everyone else and we really enjoy getting out there and competing,” he said.

“But the risk is far bigger to you as a community trying to go ahead if it’s not safe.”

If restrictions were to be lifted and the rodeo received the green light, Tribe was adamant the only way the event could go on was with spectators.

“We may be able to run the event but bums on seats and the crowd is what we need,” he said. “It makes a big difference – massive. Saturday night at Warwick with a big crowd, it changes the whole outcome for some people – some fellas can’t cope and others can.

“It’s a hugely important part of our sport.”